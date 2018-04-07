MGM Growth Properties to buy Hard Rock gaming resort for $1.06b

US resorts owner MGM Growth Properties said on Thursday that it would buy Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, a gaming facility in Northfield, Ohio, for about $1.06 billion from Milstein Entertainment.

The property has more than 2,300 video lottery terminals and includes several retail, food and beverage outlets, as well as entertainment venues and a horse racetrack, said MGM Growth Properties, a unit of MGM Resorts International.

Rocksino is licensed and managed by Hard Rock International, which is the parent company of Hard Rock hotels, casinos and cafes.

MGM Growth Properties said it expected to ultimately sell the entities holding the licences and operating assets to a third-party operator.

"We expect that MGP (MGM Growth Properties) will be able to garner interest from third parties, given the attractive fundamentals at the property and in the broader (Ohio) market, with MGM as a back-up operator should attractive bids not surface," Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen wrote in a client note.

The company owns 12 properties including the Mirage, Mandalay Bay and Luxor Las Vegas.

MGM Growth Properties plans to fund the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of the year, with a mix of cash and debt, It expects annual rent of between US$50 million and US$60 million.

Northfield Park Associates, the operator of Hard Rock Rocksino, is owned by the Milstein family, which has invested in business ventures and commercial real estate projects through Milstein Entertainment. REUTERS