Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m

Singapore
US-BASED global semiconductor company Micron Technology is selling its wafer fabrication facility along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 12 to STMicroelectronics for US$30 million or S$40.9 million.
The facility comprises two buildings - one is three storeys high and the other, six
