Minbu Villa up for collective sale with S$145.8m reserve price

Site may be developed up to 36 storeys with an allowable gross floor area of 107,593 sq ft
Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 5:50 AM
The Minbu Villa site has a land area of 38,426 sq ft, and a gross plot ratio of 2.8.
THE collective sale fever in Singapore is showing no signs of abating with Minbu Villa, a freehold development located off Balestier Road, launched for collective sale by tender at a reserve price of S$145.8 million.

This translates to a land rate of S$1,355 per square

