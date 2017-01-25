You are here
Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
Unauthorised trades have moved into industrial buildings. Views are split on enforcing of planning rules
Singapore
THE misuse of industrial space has become rampant, and with tenants having settled into units in new strata projects offering office-like designs and proximity to transport nodes, the trend has become even more conspicuous.
Businesses ranging from law firms and real-
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg