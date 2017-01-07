You are here
SINGAPORE CONSTRUCTION
More construction firms taking on projects below cost
This is to keep their business running, justify sunk costs and channel cashflow to other projects
Singapore
MORE construction companies in Singapore are taking on projects at thinning margins, often even below cost, just to keep their businesses running and to justify their sunk costs.
They also do this because they need the cash to flow through and finance their other current
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg