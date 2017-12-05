You are here

Mori bets on luxury condo demand in Tokyo

It is constructing 3 buildings at a cost of 400b yen in Toranomon district; project will include units priced from 1b yen
The Toranomon property will be more upscale than Roppongi Hills (right), the Tokyo complex completed by Mori in 2003.The development, which includes a 54-level structure, is scheduled for completion in about 2020.
Tokyo

MORI Building Co has started work on a luxury residential development in Tokyo that will include units priced from 1 billion yen (S$11.9 million), betting there is untapped demand for the most upscale apartments in the city.

Japan's largest privately owned developer is

