Mumbai residents refuse to leave unsafe buildings

Lax law also prevents evicting them, say housing officials
Friday, September 8, 2017 - 05:50

Firefighters and rescue workers looking for survivors at the site of the collapsed Husainee building.
After two days of incessant monsoon rain, Mohammad Altaf had come out of his home in Mumbai for a cigarette when he heard a terrifying crash, followed by a huge swirl of dust.

The six-storey Husainee building where he lived collapsed on Aug 31, trapping nearly 50 people.

