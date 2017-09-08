Mumbai residents refuse to leave unsafe buildings

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Mumbai
After two days of incessant monsoon rain, Mohammad Altaf had come out of his home in Mumbai for a cigarette when he heard a terrifying crash, followed by a huge swirl of dust.
The six-storey Husainee building where he lived collapsed on Aug 31, trapping nearly 50 people.
