You are here
Needy families in limbo as Britain struggles with housing shortage
More than 78,000 households are on the verge of homelessness and in need of temporary accommodation
London
IN A CRAMPED apartment in an industrial zone in south London, Sandra Rumkiene recounts her struggles to bring up a baby as one of a growing number of poor families forced to live in temporary housing.
Lorries race past Ms Rumkiene's building at all hours and the 84
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg