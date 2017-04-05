You are here

Home > Real Estate

New type of tenant in US growing like a weed

In states that have moved to legalise pot, many buildings are being repurposed for growing marijuana plants
Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170405_UPSET4_2824352.jpg
Legalised marijuana in the US has upset societal norms, created a large legal grey area and generated a lucrative source of tax revenue. Now it is upending the real estate market, too.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Quincy, Massachussetts

AT THE edge of an industrial park in this suburb south of Boston, past a used-car auction lot and a defunct cheese factory, is an unmarked warehouse bristling with security cameras and bustling with activity.

Until recently, the cinder-block structure was

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
3 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
4 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening