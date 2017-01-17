You are here

Home > Real Estate

New Zealand house prices rise 0.4% in December: Reinz

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 07:05

9933098.4 (38337569) - 11_05_2016.jpg
New Zealand house prices rose in December, though the red-hot market of Auckland saw some cooling, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (Reinz) said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] New Zealand house prices rose in December, though the red-hot market of Auckland saw some cooling, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (Reinz) said on Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted median house prices rose 0.4 per cent in December compared to the previous month and were up 11.8 per cent on a year ago.

The Reinz said prices in the country's biggest city, Auckland, fell 1.4 per cent compared to November, but were still up 9.1 per cent on December last year.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 Property agency industry shrinks further in tepid market
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening