New Zealand house prices rise 0.4% in December: Reinz

[SYDNEY] New Zealand house prices rose in December, though the red-hot market of Auckland saw some cooling, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (Reinz) said on Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted median house prices rose 0.4 per cent in December compared to the previous month and were up 11.8 per cent on a year ago.

The Reinz said prices in the country's biggest city, Auckland, fell 1.4 per cent compared to November, but were still up 9.1 per cent on December last year.

