Nickelodeon axes Philippine resort plan after public outcry

Manila
AMERICAN children's television network Nickelodeon said on Wednesday it had abandoned plans for a themed resort on an island known as the Philippines' last ecological frontier following a backlash from environmentalists.
Nickelodeon said in January that it would build an "
