Nightmare for Florida's coastal homeowners

Rising sea level has brought problems such as tidal flooding and saltwater creeping into the drinking water supply, ruining the value of their homes
Friday, April 21, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170421_NSFLORIDA21_2849662.jpg
Officials and residents in South Florida are grappling with the risk that climate change could drag down housing markets.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Washington

ON a predictably gorgeous South Florida afternoon, Coral Gables mayor Jim Cason sat in his office overlooking the white-linen restaurants of this affluent seaside community and wondered when climate change would bring it all to an end. He figured that it would involve a boat.

