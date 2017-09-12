You are here

Private condo resale prices up 0.7% in August, volumes up 19.2%: SRX Property

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 10:39
bp_condo_120917_69.jpg
Non-landed private residential resale prices inched up 0.7 per cent in August from July, led by the prime and suburban regions, and accompanied by a monthly increase in transaction volumes.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Resale prices in the Core Central Region (CCR) and Outside Central Region (OCR) rose 0.2 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively in August, while that in the Rest of Central Region (RCR) or city-fringe region remained unchanged compared to a month ago.

These figures are based on flash estimates by SRX Property released on Tuesday morning.

Compared to a year ago, resale prices in August rose 3.2 per cent, led mainly by the CCR and RCR region where the increases were 4.9 per cent and 5 per cent respectively.

SRX Property estimates show that an estimated 1,273 non-landed private units were sold in the resale market in August, a 19.2 per cent increase from July. Going by these estimates, resale volumes in August were 50.8 per cent higher than that a year ago.

