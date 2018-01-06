Nordic Group to buy Tuas property

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Singapore
PRECISION engineering and systems integration solutions provider Nordic Group has signed an option to purchase an industrial property in Tuas for S$6.2 million from Microdyn-Nadir Singapore Pte Ltd.
The property occupies an area of 5,677.90 sq m, and comprises all
