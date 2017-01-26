Number of HDB resale flat transactions up 7.8% in 2016

The Housing & Development Board said on Thursday that its resale flat price index dipped 0.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016 over the preceding quarter

THE Housing & Development Board said on Thursday that its resale flat price index dipped 0.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016 over the preceding quarter. The drop for the whole of last year was also 0.1 per cent.

The number of resale applications registered dropped 9.1 per cent to 5,012 cases in Q4 2016 from 5,514 cases in Q3 2016. For the full year of 2016, the number of resale transactions rose 7.8 per cent to 20,813 cases from 19,306 cases in 2015.

HDB also said that the number of applications approved for subletting of flats fell one per cent to 10,678 cases in the fourth quarter of last year from 10,789 cases in Q3 2016. As at the end of last year, 52,941 HDB flats were sublet, an increase of one per cent over Q3 2016.

This year, HDB will offer about 17,000 new flats for sale in Build-To-Order (BTO) exercises. For the first BTO exercise to be launched next month, the Housing Board will offer about 4,100 flats in Clementi, Punggol, Tampines and Woodlands. More information on these BTO flats are available on the HDB InfoWEB.