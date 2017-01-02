You are here
NYC subway expansion brings relief and fears
New Second Avenue line will ease congestion and boost local economy but its arrival has prompted concerns that rising rents could force out long-time residents and shops
New York
FEW cities in the world are as closely linked to their subways as New York City - the vast network helped shape the city and now carries nearly six million people a day. So when the most ambitious expansion of the subway system in half a century opened on Jan 1, it was a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg