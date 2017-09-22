You are here
NZ polls result 'won't change housing crunch'
Shortage has pushed home prices up more than 50%; in Auckland they have doubled
Wellington
BUILDERS in New Zealand, such as the Stevenson Group, have ambitious plans to house some of the tens of thousands of people swelling the population of Auckland, the country's biggest city.
Eight years ago, Stevenson set into motion plans to build 700 homes on an empty
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg