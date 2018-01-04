You are here

OCBC launches OneAdvisor Home, a one-stop portal for property purchases

Thu, Jan 04, 2018 - 6:54 PM
OCBC Bank has launched a one-stop property portal designed to provide comprehensive advice for first-time homebuyers as well as seasoned investors.

Called the OCBC OneAdvisor Home portal, the service contains information such as property listings, policy details, rules and regulations, and comprehensive affordability advice to help residential property purchasers.

The website will pull data from EdgeProp.sg, and can help compute the affordability of the price range for customers, including downpayment, stamp duty and minimum cash payment, together with legal and agent fees.

OCBC said at the site's launch that customers will be able to access "extensive and detailed analysis" of what they can afford, based on their desired type of housing or property price. The site will generate a shortlist based on their affordability price range.

Homebuyers can also look up policies and regulations regarding home purchase and ownership, the use of their Central Provident Fund and different types of bank loans available.

Other types of useful information such as a step-by-step guide to financing a new home, mortgage and home content insurance will be made available, and customers can also speak to a mortgage specialist for a customised consultation, or apply for a loan.

OCBC said that future plans for the service include allowing homebuyers to submit necessary documents through the website for a secure Credit Bureau check, getting an indicative value of their properties from an accredited valuer, applying for a renovation loan, and reading past ratings and testimonials written by former clients of the service.

Phang Lah Hwa, head of consumer secured lending at OCBC Bank, said that the home loans business has largely "stayed the same", with banks fulfilling just the one aspect of providing a loan.

"We recognise that we can do much more for home buyers. This service was developed to bring together all the advice under one roof - demystifying the home buying process and making the financing journey seamless for customers," she said.

"We are also working with many valued partners in the property ecosystem to expand our property-related offerings."

The portal can be accessed at www.ocbc.com/oneadvisorhome
