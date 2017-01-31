You are here
One certainty of Trump's Mexico wall: big money
Earlier, ballooning costs and technical hitches prevented construction of the wall; in a twist now, the US may ultimately wind up paying Mexican people and firms to build it
New York
IT was the border wall that didn't get built.
In 2006, Boeing and a team of other companies won a federal contract to construct a wall to protect the US border with Mexico, which stretches roughly 3,200km, from California to Texas.
Five years and about US$1 billion
