One Tree Hill Garden to be up for en bloc sale

Reserve price of about S$70m translates to S$1,792 psf; plot may be redeveloped into 10 semi-Ds, 3 bungalows
Friday, January 13, 2017 - 05:50
One Tree Hill Garden, which was built more than two decades ago, is less than 500 metres from the future Orchard Boulevard Station on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

Singapore

A BOUTIQUE prime freehold residential development site in District 10 will come on the market when the collective sale of One Tree Hill Garden is launched within the next week.

BT understands that the reserve price in the collective sale agreement signed by the majority

