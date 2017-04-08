You are here
Only 28% of Aussie millennials own a home: survey
Figure is the second lowest in the world, ahead of UAE
Sydney
AUSTRALIAN millennials have the second lowest level of home ownership for their peer group, an HSBC Holdings Plc survey found, just ahead of an oil-rich absolute monarchy.
Only 28 per cent of Australians aged between 19 and 36 own a home, pipping the United Arab Emirates (
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg