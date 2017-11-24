You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
Oxley close to buying Chevron House
Price believed to be around S$660m, working out to S$2,526 psf on existing net lettable area
Singapore
OXLEY Holdings is in the advanced stages of stitching up a deal to buy Chevron House in Raffles Place.
The price is believed to be around S$660 million or S$2,526 per square foot on the property's existing net lettable area (NLA) of 261,280 sq ft.
The 32-storey
