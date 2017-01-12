You are here

Oxley Holdings secures first anchor tenant for Dublin Landings

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 22:43
OXLEY Holdings' wholly owned Oxley Docklands Quay has inked an agreement to lease an estimated aggregate floor area of 7,700 square metres in its first development project in Ireland to National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) of Ireland.
Under the agreement, NTMA will take the lease for Levels 3 to 8 of Block D1 of Dublin Landings for 25 years. The lease will commence from the handover of the premises, expected to be in February 2018.

Dublin Landings was launched in October 2016. The 2.35 hectare site is situated along Dublin's North Wall Quay, in the same block as Central Bank of Ireland's New Headquarters.

The project will consist of 65,000 sq m of flexible Grade A office and retail space, and 273 luxury residential apartments.

The five new office buildings are expected to be delivered by 2020, and the construction of the first two buildings has started.

