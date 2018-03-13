You are here

Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 12:42 PM
Artist impression of Park Place Residences at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) - a mixed-use development, which will launch its second phase of sales on Apr 7.
PHOTO: LENDLEASE

PARK Place Residences at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) - a mixed-use development - will launch its second phase of sales on Apr 7, developer Lendlease announced on Monday.

The show suite will be opened to the public next Saturday, March 24, and the final 219 units will be available for sale.

This comes after 210 units, or about half of the total units, were sold in the first phase last year, exceeding the inital 40 per cent planned after strong interest from buyers.

A total of 43 one-bedroom units, between 480 square feet (sq ft) and 580 sq ft in size, will be up for sale, with prices starting from S$900,000. Another 110 two-bedroom units, between 650 sq ft and 900 sq ft in size, will have prices starting from S$1.15 million. The remaining 66 three-bedroom units, between 1080 sq ft and 1350 sq ft in size, will start from S$1.8 million.

This is a slight increase compared to prices reported from transactions during the first phase. The Business Times had then reported that prices ranged from S$800,000 for a one-bedroom unit to S$2.1 million for a three-bedroom premium unit.

Tony Lombardo, Lendlease Asia's chief executive, said; "The strong take-up during Phase One sales is testament that discerning buyers and investors recognise the great value, superior connectivity, green spaces, convenience and quality that Park Place Residences at PLQ offers."

It was also announced that Shaw Theatres will join other anchor tenants, FairPrice Finest and Kopitiam food court, at PLQ Mall - the retail section of the mixed-use development.

