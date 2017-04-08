You are here
Pent-up demand expected for Seaside Residences in Siglap
It will be first project to be built along the ECP in 15 years
Singapore
MARKET WATCHERS are anticipating strong pent-up demand for the upcoming condominium project at Siglap Link by Singapore-listed Frasers Centrepoint Limited by virtue of its location and palatable price quantums for the smaller units.
The launch, scheduled on April 22 after
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg