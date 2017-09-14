Pine Grove gunning for 3rd time lucky in Singapore's biggest en-bloc sale attempt

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
SINGAPORE - Owners at the 660-unit Pine Grove near Ulu Pandan Road have embarked on their third attempt at an en-bloc sale, this time at a record price of $1.65 billion.
That would be the highest sale price since Farrer Court went for $1.34 billion in 2007.
