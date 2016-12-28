You are here

Prices of completed non-landed units slip 0.7% in Nov: NUS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 12:51
Prices of completed private apartments and condominiums slipped 0.7 per cent in November from a month ago.
PHOTO: ST FILE

This is based on flash estimates by National University of Singapore (NUS) for its overall Singapore Residential Price Index (SRPI) released on Wednesday.

Faring the worst during the month were completed units (excluding small units of 506 sq ft or below) in the Central Region, which fell 0.8 per cent during the month.

Central Region is defined as Districts one to four (including the financial district and Sentosa Cove) and the traditional prime residential districts of 9, 10 and 11 by the NUS's Institute of Real Estate Studies, which minted the SRPI series.

The revised SRPI for October showed a 0.2 per cent dip in prices of completed non-landed residential units.

