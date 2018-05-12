You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
Prime districts enter the collective sales fray in 2018
Fifteen sales in Districts 9, 10 and 11 have already taken place
Singapore
AFTER making its way through the suburbs and city fringe last year, the collective sale fever is sweeping homes in Singapore's prime districts this year, helping to push this year's sale value for residential sites above levels seen last year.
So far this year, there have
