You are here

Home > Real Estate
OUTLOOK 2017

Prime office rents: No reprieve in sight for 2017

Analysts expect rental rates to drop by up to 10 per cent next year but capital values may still hold up
Friday, December 23, 2016 - 05:50
by
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

40036255 - 30_09_2016 - pixgeneric.jpg
The "flight-to-new projects" - a term used by the office leasing sector to describe the trend of tenants swarming into swanky new office projects - is set to continue next year as companies capitalise on softening rents to upgrade their working spaces.
ST PHOTO

Singapore

THE "flight-to-new projects" - a term used by the office leasing sector to describe the trend of tenants swarming into swanky new office projects - is set to continue next year as companies capitalise on softening rents to upgrade their working spaces.

This merry-go-round

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Malaysian ringgit dips to weakest level since 1998 Asia financial crisis
4 Changi Airport Terminal 4 to open in second half 2017
5 Asian markets key focus for OCBC in 2017: CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening