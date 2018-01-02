You are here

Home > Real Estate

Private home prices stage first full-year growth since 2013: URA flash estimates

Tue, Jan 02, 2018 - 9:11 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

condo 19473194 .jpg
The URA said that prices rose by 1.6 per cent in the prime areas or Core Central Region (CCR); this was a steeper gain compared with the 0.1 per cent increase in the previous quarter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) widely watched private residential property price index rose 0.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017 over the preceding quarter, based on a flash estimate released by the authority on Tuesday morning.

This is the same as the 0.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) increase posted by the index in the third quarter of 2017.

For the whole of 2017, prices appreciated one per cent - contrasting with the 3.1 per cent decline in 2016.

In the fourth quarter, prices of non-landed private homes rose 0.7 per cent over the previous quarter, compared with a 0.6 per cent gain in the third quarter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Resale

However, prices of landed homes rose at a slower pace of 0.6 per cent in the fourth quarter, following a 1.2 per cent hike in the third quarter.

Giving a breakdown of non-landed private home prices by region in the fourth quarter, the URA said that prices rose by 1.6 per cent in the prime areas or Core Central Region (CCR); this was a steeper gain compared with the 0.1 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

However, prices in the city fringe or Rest of Central Region (RCR) increased by 0.2 per cent, a slower pace of increase compared with the 0.5 per cent hike in the previous quarter. Prices in the suburbs or Outside Central Region (OCR) also rose at a slower pace of 0.6 per cent, after posting a 0.8 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

For the whole of 2017, prices in CCR, RCR and OCR rose 0.8 per cent, 1.6 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively.

The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction prices given in contracts submitted for stamp duty payment and data on units sold by developers up till mid-December. The statistics will be updated on Jan 26, 2018 when the URA releases its full set of real estate statistics for the fourth quarter of 2017. Past data have shown that the difference between the quarterly price changes indicated by the flash estimate and the actual price changes could be significant when the change is small.

"The public is advised to interpret the flash estimates with caution," the URA said. 

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Real Estate

Weiye Holdings to inject over 122m yuan in property tie-up

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng 'negative' on retail Reits

HDB resale flat prices drop 1.5% in 2017 after 0.2% dip in Q4: Flash data

HDB resale flat prices drop 1.5% in 2017 after 0.2% dip in Q4: Flash data

Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings

FLASH: URA private home price index rose 0.7% q-o-q in Q4 2017

Editor's Choice

2017-10-20T093231Z_1974347008_RC120B609360_RTRMADP_3_EMERGING-SWF-INVESTMENT.JPG
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Stocks

Consumer stocks favoured as Goldilocks works her charms

BT_20180102_HUEY_3243640.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Real Estate

Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017

BT_20180102_YEO_3243754.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income's digital investment gathers steam

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
3 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
4 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
5 Creative Technology unit files patent complaints against Nintendo, Asus and 6 other companies
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz_skyline_02012018.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats forecasts to expand 3.1% in Q4

Jan 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble sets final price for sale of American ethanol unit at US$18.1m

Jan 2, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings

Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

880,000 HDB households to receive utilities rebate this month

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening