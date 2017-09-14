Private home rentals slip 0.4% in Aug: SRX

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
PRIVATE residential rents in Singapore fell 0.4 per cent in August after rising 0.2 per cent in July, while rental volume fell 10.4 per cent.
The general trend of private home rentals has been a gentle downward slope; year-to-date, the price index is down 0.4 per cent
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal