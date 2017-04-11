You are here

Home > Real Estate

Private non-landed resale volumes surge in March, prices inch higher: SRX

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 10:23
by
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

condo.jpg
Resale transactions of private non-landed homes surged 51.8 per cent in March from a month ago to an estimated 1,058 units, while prices inched up by 0.5 per cent in a fifth straight month of increase on broad-based recovery across regions.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

RESALE transactions of private non-landed homes surged 51.8 per cent in March from a month ago to an estimated 1,058 units, while prices inched up by 0.5 per cent in a fifth straight month of increase on broad-based recovery across regions.

Compared to a year ago, resale volume last month was also 77.5 per cent higher than the 596 resale units in March 2016, and resale prices being 2.2 per cent higher.

These are according to the estimates of SRX Property, which captures over 80 per cent of monthly transactions in its flash report for private non-landed resale transactions.

The SRX price index for resale non-landed homes is now at a 2.5-year high since September 2014. It is down 5.5 per cent from the last peak in January 2014.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last month, the Core Central Region and the Outside Central Region each continued to clock 0.4 per cent month-on-month rise in resale prices in a fifth straight month of increase.

The Rest of Central Region, or the city-fringe region, marked a 0.7 per cent increase during the month of March.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening