Private non-landed resale volumes surge in March, prices inch higher: SRX

RESALE transactions of private non-landed homes surged 51.8 per cent in March from a month ago to an estimated 1,058 units, while prices inched up by 0.5 per cent in a fifth straight month of increase on broad-based recovery across regions.

Compared to a year ago, resale volume last month was also 77.5 per cent higher than the 596 resale units in March 2016, and resale prices being 2.2 per cent higher.

These are according to the estimates of SRX Property, which captures over 80 per cent of monthly transactions in its flash report for private non-landed resale transactions.

The SRX price index for resale non-landed homes is now at a 2.5-year high since September 2014. It is down 5.5 per cent from the last peak in January 2014.

Last month, the Core Central Region and the Outside Central Region each continued to clock 0.4 per cent month-on-month rise in resale prices in a fifth straight month of increase.

The Rest of Central Region, or the city-fringe region, marked a 0.7 per cent increase during the month of March.