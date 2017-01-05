You are here
Property bubbles may burst, OECD warns
It singles out countries that include the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden, Germany and Switzerland
London
THE Organisation For Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has issued a sharp warning that property bubbles in key member nations could implode.
Following on from the warning in the OECD's November report, Catherine Mann, the organisation's chief economist, has warned
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg