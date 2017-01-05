You are here

Home > Real Estate

Property bubbles may burst, OECD warns

It singles out countries that include the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden, Germany and Switzerland
Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 05:50
by
btworld@sph.com.sg

London

THE Organisation For Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has issued a sharp warning that property bubbles in key member nations could implode.

Following on from the warning in the OECD's November report, Catherine Mann, the organisation's chief economist,  has warned

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening