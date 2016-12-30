You are here
REVIEW 2016
Property investment sales surge to 3-year high
S$22.5b tally in 2016 is up 31% from last year; office outshines residential but trend may reverse in 2017, say consultants
Singapore
IT'S been a banner year for big-ticket property transactions of at least S$10 million each. As at Dec 23, the tally stood at S$22.5 billion - up 31 per cent from 2015's S$17.2 billion, going by Savills Singapore's figures. CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield have similar numbers.
