You are here
Putin pins housing hopes on mortgage factory
Russia is seeking to attract buyers to its 4.5 trillion ruble mortgage market to drive down borrowing costs and increase competition
Moscow
VLADIMIR Putin is taking a page from the US housing market to boost home ownership. Call it Russia's Fannie Mae.
The government last year set up a so-called mortgage factory to help lenders bundle home loans with state backing in a one-stop shop.
On Wednesday
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg