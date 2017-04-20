You are here

Home > Real Estate

Putin pins housing hopes on mortgage factory

Russia is seeking to attract buyers to its 4.5 trillion ruble mortgage market to drive down borrowing costs and increase competition
Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170420_NSPUTIN20_2847714.jpg
"You have to be an optimist in the mortgage business. Otherwise you wouldn't hand out a loan for 30 years." - Andrey Suchkov, head of securitisation at VTB Capital

Moscow

VLADIMIR Putin is taking a page from the US housing market to boost home ownership. Call it Russia's Fannie Mae.

The government last year set up a so-called mortgage factory to help lenders bundle home loans with state backing in a one-stop shop. 

On Wednesday

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 Developers' private home sales soar
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening