You are here
Real estate sentiment improves in Q1 2017
While market expectations indices cross neutral mark, market performance scores in all sectors remain negative
Singapore
DEVELOPERS' sentiment for the overall real estate market appears to have improved since the last quarter of 2016, although rising inflation and interest rates are flagged as the biggest risks.
They also regard the introduction of the Additional Conveyance Duties (ACD) to
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg