Retrofitting a Long Island lighthouse for a second act

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
East Hampton, New York
THE Cedar Island Lighthouse, a quaint, cubic structure of notably large granite blocks in Suffolk County's Cedar Point Park, once appeared like a fortress. From atop its stone tower, built in 1868, the lantern light led whaling ships and fishing boats home.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal