Rosewood Hotels & Resorts to expand into South-east Asia

Singapore
HOTEL management company Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is making its foray into South-east Asia, with three hotels slated to open in the region later this year.
In the fourth quarter, it will be launching properties in Phnom Penh, Phuket and Luang Prabang.
