You are here
Sales of luxury residences in Greenwich quicken in Q4
Owners in Connecticut town become more amenable to negotiating on price
New York
LUXURY residences in Greenwich, the Connecticut town that's home to hedge funds and Wall Street executives, sold at a quicker pace in the fourth quarter as owners became more amenable to negotiating on price.
Homes that sold in the top 10 per cent of the Greenwich market
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg