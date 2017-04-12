You are here
Sentosa bungalow market revs up
Seven deals done since the start of the year as owners move closer to market expectations
Singapore
ACTIVITY In the bungalow market on Sentosa Cove seems to have gathered pace lately. This year so far, there have been at least seven deals, which are now in various stages of completion.
Agents credit the buzz to owners setting prices that are more in sync with market
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg