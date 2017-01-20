You are here
Shanda gaming empire co-founder buys GCB
Singaporean Chrissy Luo, wife of Chen Tianqiao, pays S$23 million for two-storey bungalow along Cable Road
THE Chinese turned Singaporean co-founder of Shanda Group is understood to have picked up a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) along Cable Road for S$23 million.
The price works out to S$1,518 per square foot (psf) based on the freehold land area of 15,148 square feet.
