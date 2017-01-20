You are here

Shanda gaming empire co-founder buys GCB

Singaporean Chrissy Luo, wife of Chen Tianqiao, pays S$23 million for two-storey bungalow along Cable Road
Friday, January 20, 2017 - 05:50
by
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

The price paid for the Cable Road property works out to S$1,518 psf on land area. Inclusive of this deal, 2016 ended with 37 transactions in GCB Areas totalling S$788 million.
PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS

Singapore

THE Chinese turned Singaporean co-founder of Shanda Group is understood to have picked up a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) along Cable Road for S$23 million.

The price works out to S$1,518 per square foot (psf) based on the freehold land area of 15,148 square feet.

