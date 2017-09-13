You are here

Singapore condo rents dip 0.4% in August, rental volumes down 10.4%: SRX Property

Rents declined 0.7 per cent in core central regions and 1.1 per cent in suburban regions, but increased 0.7 per cent in outside central regions.
RENTS for non-landed private homes fell 0.4 per cent in August compared to a month ago, according to flash estimates released by SRX Property on Wednesday. The decline comes after two months of increases.

They declined 0.7 per cent in core central regions and 1.1 per cent in suburban regions, but increased 0.7 per cent in outside central regions.

Rental volumes fell 10.4 per cent to 4,271 units in August versus July.

Meanwhile, HDB rents remained unchanged while rental volumes fell 6.4 per cent to 1,658 units.

