Singapore condo resale prices up 0.6% in April but volume dips 1.7%: SRX
Resale prices of non-landed private properties up 5.4% in first four months of the year to 12-month high
Singapore
CONDO resale prices in Singapore edged up 0.6 per cent to a 12-month high in April over March, but volume of sales dipped by 1.7 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX Property released on Tuesday.
Resale prices of non-landed private properties are
