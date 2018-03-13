You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property

Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 10:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

condo.jpg
Resale volumes were up by 11.3 per cent as an estimated 1,212 non-landed private residential units were resold in February, said real estate portal SRX.
PHOTO: ST FILE

RESALE prices of condominiums and private apartments in Singapore continued to accelerate last month surpassing the last peak in prices seen in January 2014, according to flash estimates from SRX Property on Tuesday.

Prices in February climbed 1.9 per cent from the previous month - higher than the 1.3 per cent month-on-month price rise seen in January, which was revised up from an earlier estimate of a 1 per cent increase.

February's resale prices were one per cent higher than the peak in January 2014 and 7.6 per cent higher than a year ago, said real estate portal SRX.

The price appreciation was seen across all locations. The core central region (CCR), rest of the central region (RCR), and outside central region (OCR) recorded month-on-month price increases of 1.5 per cent, 1.7 per cent, and 2.2 per cent respectively.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Compared to a year ago, CCR, RCR, and OCR recorded price increases of 6.2 per cent, 11 per cent, and 6.2 per cent respectively.

SRX

In another sign of a strengthening market, the number of resale non-landed private homes sold last month jumped 11.3 per cent from January, said SRX.

Year-on-year, resale volume in February was 68.6 per cent higher compared to 719 units resold in the corresponding month a year ago, but nearly 41 per cent lower than the April 2010 peak.

Real Estate

Perennial, Chesham sign sale and purchase agreement for Capitol buy-out; deal to be completed on May 8

MTN may sell 27b rand stake in top African tower company

Trump's Towers pale next to ultraluxury buildings, studies show

The rich aren't happy about New Zealand foreign bolthole ban

Blackstone Reit triples industrial space with US$1.8b deal

Oxley in final talks to sell 300-year lease of building in Dublin project

Editor's Choice

BT_20180313_LKSOREAL13_3347454.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform

BT_20180313_ABCAPITOL13_3347312.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Perennial to acquire Capitol project after S$528m buy-out

2018-02-26T062720Z_2039803978_RC1F736951E0_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble skips coupon payment for bonds due 2022

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform
4 Hot stock: Boustead Singapore says substantial shareholder keen to exit
5 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS, CAD widen joint investigations to all capital markets, financial advisory offences

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018-02-19T014817Z_738022208_RC171F730E30_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group options narrow as saga heads for March 20 crunch

Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX proposes amendments to Derivatives Clearing Fund rules

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening