BT EXCLUSIVE
Singapore investors making foray into Irish property
Commercial real estate there drawing interest due to chronic undersupply and rising rents post-Brexit
Singapore
IRELAND is gaining its own limelight as Brexit unravels. With banks and other corporations seeking another European Union (EU) hub, Irish commercial and industrial spaces have seen increased demand - including from Singapore companies.
For instance, Singapore investment
