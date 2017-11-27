You are here

Home > Real Estate
BT EXCLUSIVE

Singapore investors making foray into Irish property

Commercial real estate there drawing interest due to chronic undersupply and rising rents post-Brexit
Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 5:50 AM
@LeeMeixianBTleemx@sph.com.sg

BT_20171127_LMXIRISHCWXP_3194570.jpg
Mr MacDonald says the trend of Singapore firms investing in Ireland is nascent but growing, especially in the industrial property sector.

Singapore

IRELAND is gaining its own limelight as Brexit unravels. With banks and other corporations seeking another European Union (EU) hub, Irish commercial and industrial spaces have seen increased demand - including from Singapore companies.

For instance, Singapore investment

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before
2 Noble Group risks equity wipeout as shares retreat yet again
3 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
4 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
5 Hot stock: Midas not aware of information that could explain stock's 7.8% drop
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BT_20171127_RCCOL27TBIQ_3194674.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Stocks

Wealth effect fuelling US consumer spending

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening