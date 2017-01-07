You are here

Home > Real Estate
COMMENTARY

Singapore landlord finally hears its investors knocking

GLP's sale will release billions of dollars of shareholder value, but it comes belatedly.
Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 05:50
by

Singapore

GLOBAL Logistic Properties Ltd (GLP), a Singapore-traded landlord with a US$40 billion warehouse portfolio in China, Japan, Brazil and the US, was crying out for some honest-to-goodness investor activism. A little belatedly, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund is prodding it to

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
5 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening