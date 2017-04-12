You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore private-home and condo rents slip 1%, HDB flat rents down 0.5% in March (Amended)

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 10:36
by
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

condo.jpg
SRX Property said its rental index for private apartments and condos fell 1.0 per cent month on month (m-o-m) in March after rising 0.7 per cent m-o-m in February.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

RENTALS for non-landed private homes and HDB (Housing & Development Board) flats eased in March 2017 over the previous month, show the latest flash estimates released by SRX Property on Wednesday morning.

SRX Property said its rental index for private apartments and condos fell 1.0 per cent month on month (m-o-m) in March after rising 0.7 per cent m-o-m in February.

The index has shrunk 3.9 per cent year on year (y-o-y) from March 2016 and is also 19.1 per cent below its peak in January 2013.

An estimated 4,549 non-landed private homes were rented in March 2017, reflecting a 14.6 per cent increase from the 3,971 units rented in February 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Year on year, the rental volume in March 2017 was 1.3 per cent lower than the 4,611 units rented in March 2016.

In the HDB flats segment, SRX Property's rental index eased 0.5 per cent m-o-m in March 2017, the same percentage drop as recorded in February 2017. The index was 4.7 per cent lower y-o-y compared with March 2016 and is also 13.9 per cent below its August 2013 peak.

SRX Property estimates that 2,045 HDB flats were rented last month - an increase of about 32 per cent from the previous month's 1,546 units but a drop of 7.5 per cent from a year ago.

Amendment note: An earlier version of this article stated that SRX Property's HDB flat rental index in March 2017 was 5.1 per cent lower year-on-year compared with March 2016. SRX Property has since clarified that the figure should have been 4.7 per cent. The above article has been revised to reflect this.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening