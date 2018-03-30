You are here

Singapore property auction sales in Q1 up 31%

Increase reflects the positive sentiments and strong demand in the market, says Edmund Tie & Company
Fri, Mar 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

Singapore

THE number of properties sold in auction sales rose to 11 units in the first quarter of 2018, from eight in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

This was despite the number of new properties put up for sale staying unchanged year-on-year at 63 units in both periods.

