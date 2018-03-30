You are here
Singapore property auction sales in Q1 up 31%
Increase reflects the positive sentiments and strong demand in the market, says Edmund Tie & Company
Singapore
THE number of properties sold in auction sales rose to 11 units in the first quarter of 2018, from eight in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
This was despite the number of new properties put up for sale staying unchanged year-on-year at 63 units in both periods.
