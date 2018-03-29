You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore property auction sales in Q1 up 31% at S$19.97m

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 10:42 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

17 Jalan Batai.jpg
Owner’s sales and a public trustee’s sale at 17 Jalan Batai (pictured) contributed S$4.32 million and S$2.23 million, respectively.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE number of properties sold in auction sales rose to 11 units in the first quarter of 2018, from eight in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

This was despite the number of new properties put up for sale staying unchanged year-on-year at 63 units in both periods.

The total value of properties sold via auction in Q1 2018 was S$19.97 million, 31.2 per cent higher from S$15.23 million a year ago, and S$9.62 million two years ago, reflecting the positive sentiments and strong demand in the market, Edmund Tie & Company (ET&Co) said in a Thursday release.

The figures do not include private treaty sales and units transacted before or after the auction.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

ET&Co head of auction and sales Joy Tan said that the good response may be due to pent-up demand from buyers, who have been waiting on the sidelines for news on changes to stamp duty.

The government surprised the market this quarter by announcing the increase in the buyer's stamp duty (BSD) last month. Yet, instead of being deterred, both local and foreign buyers seem to be returning to the auction market.

Ms Tan said: "We expect a steady increase in sales throughout this year, especially as owners who are cashing out on their successful en bloc sales begin to search for replacement units for occupation or investment."

United sold

In line with previous trends, lender sales were still the most popular among bidders, with eight units sold, totalling S$13.42 million. Owner's sales and a public trustee's sale at 17 Jalan Batai contributed S$4.32 million and S$2.23 million, respectively.

Eight non-landed residential units and one landed unit totalling S$15.56 million were sold. Transactions were distributed evenly between core and non-core regions, whereas in the past, it was more common for the non-core regions to achieve a higher number of sales due to their affordability.

Only two commercial units with a sales value of S$4.41 million were sold during this period.

Ms Tan said: "In the last six months, we noticed that older developments completed before the year 2000 are attracting more interest, with some investors looking to ride the en bloc wave. During the marketing period of the units, we often receive queries about the en bloc potential of the development."

Illustrating this, six out of the 11 units sold this quarter were completed before the year 2000.

Real Estate

Far East H-Trust: Koh Boon Hwee stepping down as non-executive chairman on June 30

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Kajima hopes to double S'pore revenue contribution

Sasseur Reit debuts on SGX mainboard at S$0.805

Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust to buy 6 Japan office properties

Singapore prime office rents up 3% in Q1; demand to stay strong: JLL

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
2 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
3 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
4 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
5 24 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

1.png
Mar 29, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Schneider Electric opens East Asia and Japan headquarters in Singapore

Mar 29, 2018
Stocks

Global IPO proceeds up 28% in Q1 2018: EY report

oil and gas.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine sees uptick in customer enquiries but competition still intense

Mar 29, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Hyflux, IEV Holdings, Libra Group, China Kangda

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening