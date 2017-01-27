You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore property comeback seen, boosting shares of large developers

Stocks have moved higher on expectations that there could be an easing of cooling measures
Friday, January 27, 2017 - 05:50

Singapore

YES, you heard it right - Singapore's home prices are set to make a comeback after a three-year losing streak. And analysts think property developer stocks are the best way to play that rebound.

Amid a restructuring push to boost a slowing economy, the government could

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
4 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
5 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening